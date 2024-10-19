'Crossed the line': CCSD trustee files complaint alleging three other board personnel broke open meeting laws

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford could possibly be looking into CCSD Board President Evenly Garcia-Morales, Board Counsel Nicole Malich and an unidentified trustee after being accused of breaking open meeting laws.

"It is against Nevada Revised Statute to be discussing any item that could go on a board agenda that will have any sort of deliberation to discuss them in a closed meeting," said Trustee Isaac Barrón, who filed the complaint.

Barrón said he filed the complaint nearly three weeks ago against the three individuals after he said they tried to discuss former Trustee Katie Williams' vacancy behind closed doors.

"The Board President Evelyn Garcia-Morales and the board counsel Nicole Malich proceeded to discuss appointments to various committees, which is supposed to be discussed in an open meeting, and then they moved to a very important topic, which was the appointment of the replacement [of] Trustee B. At that point, they had already crossed the line," Barrón said.

Barrón and other trustees have been pressuring Garcia-Morales to discuss the CCSD budget and Williams' vacancy for weeks.

While both of those issues have been discussed in a recent board meeting, it did not come without a heated debate between Barrón and Garcia-Morales.

During a September 26 meeting, both trustees got into a heated debate about the CCSD budget.

From the Sept. 26 meeting

Garcia-Morales: “Are you going to continue to interrupt the meeting?

Barrón: “I am asking for an appeal.”

Garcia-Morales: “Trustee Barrón, how about we have a recess.”

Barrón: “No, I think we should discuss this in a public meeting.”

Barrón said he has not received an update from the attorney general’s office since filing the complaint. He added that there are still several unanswered questions surrounding former Trustee Williams.

“We are asking questions to the board president as to when did she discover Katie Williams was not living in our state. Why she didn’t take any action," Barrón said.

Channel 13 also spoke with some constituents about the complaint filed.

One woman said she would also like to know about the budget issues, the vacancy, and the complaint.

"I am deeply troubled about what is going on," said a constituent. "There's a lot going on with this board that I am not too happy with.

Channel 13 has reached out to the individuals named in the complaint. We are still waiting on a response.