Catholic Charities prepares Thanksgiving meals for more than 750 people in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada continued its decades-long tradition of giving back this Thanksgiving, preparing meals for more than 750 people in need.

WATCH: 2023 Report: Free Thanksgiving meals served to unhoused individuals in Downtown

Free Thanksgiing meals for unhoused individuals served at Catholic Charities in Downtown

More than 300 pounds of turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing were prepared to create a heartfelt holiday meal for individuals facing food insecurity or experiencing homelessness.

“It took us a week to prepare all of these meals, from roasting the turkeys to chopping the vegetables,” said Chef Jun, the lead cook at Catholic Charities.

RELATED STORY | In the holiday spirit? Here's where you can give back to your community

Chef Jun has worked Thanksgiving Day at the organization for the past 18 years and says the experience is always rewarding.

“Seeing people so grateful for the meal makes all the difference. We’re proud to serve this meal,” he said.

For Chef Jun, Thanksgiving is about more than the food.

“It’s about creating a spirit of inclusiveness and human connection,” he said. “Ensuring that everyone, regardless of their situation, feels the love and warmth of the holiday season.”

Since 1975, Catholic Charities has provided meals and support to the Las Vegas community. This Thanksgiving, that mission continued with hundreds served a home-cooked meal in the spirit of the holiday.

See how other local organizations are helping out this holiday season!

Las Vegas Rescue Mission celebrates Thanksgiving by feeding one thousand people

Las Vegas Rescue Mission celebrates Thanksgiving by feeding one thousand people

More on Channel 13