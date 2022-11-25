Catholic Charities Southern Nevada serves hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds gathered at Catholic Charities for its 57th annual Free Thanksgiving meal. Darrell White was one of the many who spent his thanksgiving enjoying the free meal.

"I'm thankful that god has allowed me to be alive today. because tomorrow is not promised to me, yesterday is history. But today I'm glad that I'm alive and able to have a good meal," said Darrell White.

Catholic Charities CEO, Deacon Thomas Roberts says because of record-setting inflation, the organization understands the need to feed those less fortunate is higher than ever. He says he saw so many new faces this holiday.

"It's an irritant to most of us. it is affecting their lives and the ability to put food on the table, especially towards the end of the month," Roberts said.

One of those new faces was Dominic Nappe. The 27-year-old says he was thriving as a chef before becoming homeless after falling into hard times. He says he wasn't sure where his Thanksgiving meal would come from but is grateful for this one.

"I had no idea this was going to happen. a spirit just told me to come this way."

Rising food costs also made it challenging for Catholic Charities, but Roberts says with the help... the organization was able to provide 750 meals to those in need.

"With the help of our donors, we can give not only a great meal but a lot of hope to know that they are welcome here all the time."