In the holiday spirit? Here's where you can give back to your community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The season of giving is fast approaching, which means opportunities to give back to your community.

Las Vegas Rotary Club Santa Clothes program:

The Vegas Rotary Club is preparing for its twenty-ninth annual Santa Clothes program. The event helps provide children with clothing and shoes during the holiday season.

🗓️ Date: Thursday, Dec. 5

📍 Location: J.C. Penny stores throughout Southern Nevada

To make a tax-deductible donation to Santa Clothes, you can mail a check in any amount to the Las Vegas Rotary Foundation at PO Box 15152, Las Vegas, Nevada 89114.

For more information, you can email admin@lasvegasrotary.com

Fill the Firetruck and Cram the Cruiser Holiday event:

The Moapa Valley Fire Protection District partners with local agencies to organize the Fill the Firetruck and Cram the Cruiser holiday event.

At these events, residents can drop off donations of toys and clothing or contribute monetary donations. The event kicked off on Saturday, Nov. 23, but it will continue through November and December.

🗓️ Date: Saturday, Nov. 30

📍 Location: Pirates Landing Pizza, 3113 N. Moapa Valley Blvd., Logandale, NV 89021

🗓️ Date: Saturday, Dec. 7

📍 Location: Grant Bowler Park, 3280 N. Moapa Valley Blvd., Logandale, NV 89021

🗓️ Date: Saturday, Dec. 14

📍 Location: Overton Courthouse Parking Lot, 310 N. Moapa Valley Blvd., Overton, NV 89040

Toys for Tots Clark County:

The Las Vegas valley has many locations throughout Clark County where you can drop off toys for children in need.

Click here for a complete list of where you can donate in Clark County.

United Way Warmth Drive:

United Way Southern Nevada is holding a warmth drive until Jan. 5 where you can donate your new or gently used blankets, coats, jackets, socks and scarves.

United Way of Southern Nevada

📍Location: Address: 5830 W Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89103

⏰ Hours: Monday – Thursday 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM, Friday 8:30 AM – 1:00 PM, Closed Saturday – Sunday

Steiner’s Pub Locations

📍Location: Steiner’s Cheyenne: 8410 W Cheyenne Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89129

📍Location: Steiner’s Buffalo: 1750 N Buffalo Drive, Suite 115, Las Vegas, NV 89128

📍Location: Steiner’s Las Vegas Blvd: 8168 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89123

⏰ Hours: Open 24 hours