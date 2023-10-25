Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada accepting donations for fall turkey drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The holiday season is right around the corner and Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada is asking for the public's hell for their fall turkey drive.

Every year, they serve nearly 4,000 registered families using the Hands of Hope Food Pantry and they're expecting the need to be greater this year as the cost of food continues to climb.

"Rising food costs and other interruptions to income have exacerbated food insecurity for many vulnerable families in our community," said Deacon Tom Roberts, the CEO of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada. "We ask those who are able to consider a charitable donation so we may feed as many Nevadans as we can."

CCSN said they're accepting food donations for this year's turkey drive. That includes frozen turkeys and nonperishable dinner items like boxed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, and canned goods like green beans, cranberry sauce, yams, and pumpkin.

Organization officials said they'll accept those donations on Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at their campus, which is located at 1501 Las Vegas Boulevard North. That's near Main Street and Owens Avenue.

CCSN officials said ahead of the holiday, they'll be distributing Thanksgiving meal boxes to registered Hands of Hope families as well as preparing Meals on Wheels packages for more than 2,000 homebound seniors who are enrolled in the program.

On Thanksgiving Day, Catholic Charities will serve its 58th annual free holiday community meal to 700 men, women, and children at the St. Vincent Lied Dining Facility.