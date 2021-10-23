Cardplayer hits $834K progressive jackpot at Paris Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky card player hits a progressive jackpot at Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino.

The guest was able to cash in on an $834,091 mega jackpot on Mississippi Stud last week after playing for just around five minutes, according to a spokesperson with Caesars Entertainment.

The gambler, who chose to not be identified, told Caesars that she was in town for a wedding and played the game often when visiting.

Caesars Entertainment says the progressive jackpot is linked across Caesars’ Nevada properties - making it the largest linked table network in the nation,

The lucky woman also said she intends to help others with her winnings along with paying off her home and helping her kids pay off their homes.

