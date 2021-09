LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky slot player turned a $3.75 bet into more than $665,000 last week at the Orleans hotel-casino.

The gambler, Bruce, was visiting Las Vegas from San Diego and hit Aristocrat Gaming’s Buffalo Grand $665,106 jackpot while he was at the Orleans on Sept. 24, according to Boyd Gaming.

Casino representatives say he was in town with family and won the grand jackpot on a $3.75 wager.

Earlier this month, another Buffalo Grand jackpot was hit at the Cannery Casino for $1,024,065.