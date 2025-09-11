LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Members of a car club are responding to neighbors' concerns about reckless driving near Bruce and Tropical in North Las Vegas, agreeing to stop holding car meets at the location.

For weeks, dozens of cars have gathered at Tropical Breeze Park for weekend car meets, according to neighbors who contacted Channel 13. Residents say drivers play loud music and spill into the street, doing donuts, burnouts, and driving the wrong way.

Car club agrees to stop meets at North Las Vegas park after reckless driving complaints

Tire marks are stamped throughout the street near the park, evidence of the reckless driving behavior that has frustrated the community.

Despite calls to the North Las Vegas Police Department, neighbors say officers never showed up to address the situation.

I reached out to a member linked to the car club through a video response. They confirmed they were holding car meets at the park, but said their members were not involved in the reckless driving.

"I'm out here because I love cars," the member said."Sunday funday. People come out there with their families with their kids."

The car club member says it's uninvited drivers who are responsible for the donuts and burnouts.

"We are a bunch of cool guys that love our cars. None of us do burnouts. The crowd that has been getting attracted to the place, they show up— I frown on it, I can't stand it," the member said.

The car club has agreed to stop holding meets at the park location.

"My team has already agreed to kind of back off that location because it's getting out of hand with the not-so-inviting people," the member said.

North Las Vegas Police tell me they are committed to preserving the peace and addressing the community's concerns. They will increase patrolling and send more officers to the area during peak times.

Neighbors I spoke with are hopeful the changes will help.

Jhovani Carrillo spoke with nearly a dozen neighbors who live near El Campo Grande and Bruce Street, who are concerned about the dangerous driving activities disrupting their community.

North Las Vegas neighbors demand action against reckless drivers taking over residential streets

"I hope that gets rid of some of it, but I know there'll still be a few bad apples," one neighbor said.

If you see any reckless driving in your neighborhood, the North Las Vegas Police says you can report it to their non-emergency line at 702-633-9111.

