LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Business owners in Las Vegas' Chinatown say thieves are targeting drivers at the popular tourist destination just minutes from the Strip, and they want city leaders to do more to stop it.

WATCH | Shellye Leggett hears from concerned business owners and locals about the thefts:

Car break-ins plague Chinatown as business owners demand more police protection

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported more than 150 vehicle thefts between June 30 and July 12 in at least two ZIP codes covering Chinatown and the Spring Valley area.

Sarah Sorrells, owner of Claw World USA, said she has watched the crimes unfold right outside her business. Thieves smash car windows and grab valuables in seconds, she said, and the break-ins happen almost every weekend.

"It's pretty much, let's say, every Saturday, Sunday, there's a car break-in over here," Sorrells said.

Sorrells said the crimes are taking a toll on customers and on business.

"It's really bad," she said. "People come in crying."

"They went out to the car and the car got broken into already, and their luggage, two luggage lost, two backpacks with computer, everything gone," Sorrells said. "And another customer lost their passports."

Sorrells said she fears the crime is driving visitors away for good.

"People are upset, so, you know, next time they don't want to come back and they aren't going to come back," Sorrells said.

Some locals said they still feel safe visiting Chinatown during the day, but workers and shoppers alike are calling for a stronger police presence in the area.

"I'm not as scared," one visitor said.

Sorrells said police presence in the area is inconsistent.

"We see police over here sometimes, not every time," Sorrells said.

In 2024, Metro police created a task force designed to address the growing problem in the Spring Mountain Corridor. A Metro spokesperson said in a statement:

"We have the Spring Mountain Business Coalition that meets quarterly with the Captain of Spring Valley Area Command to discuss issues in the area."

Metro officers are reminding drivers to lock their doors and hide their valuables.

Sorrells said that after the initial break-ins, Metro did have an officer parked across the street for a couple of days. She said she still hopes city leaders will do more to protect Chinatown — an area she and other business owners say is vital for Las Vegas tourism.

WATCH | Guy Tannenbaum reported on safety improvements in the area in October 2025:

Community members see safety improvements in Chinatown more than a year after serial burglary spree

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