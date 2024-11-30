Candlelight vigil for Brandon Durham set for Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A candlelight vigil for Brandon Durham, the man who was shot and killed by a Metro police officer over a week ago, will be held on Saturday.

More than a hundred people gathered in downtown Las Vegas last Saturday, calling for justice in Durham's killing. Community members will be holding another gathering to honor Durham at the MLK Center from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The Las Vegas NAACP is holding the event and invites anyone to attend.

