Candlelight vigil for Brandon Durham set for Saturday

Brandon Durham, 43, was shot and killed by a Las Vegas police officer after calling 911 from his home near Sunset Park on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A candlelight vigil for Brandon Durham, the man who was shot and killed by a Metro police officer over a week ago, will be held on Saturday.

More than a hundred people gathered in downtown Las Vegas last Saturday, calling for justice in Durham's killing. Community members will be holding another gathering to honor Durham at the MLK Center from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The Las Vegas NAACP is holding the event and invites anyone to attend.

