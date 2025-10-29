LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Salwa Collier never expected the devastating phone call that would change her life forever. Her doctor was calling to tell her she had breast cancer. She was 29 years old when she was first diagnosed.

Now almost 10 years in remission, Collier wants younger people to understand their risks and the importance of early detection.

WATCH | She sat down with Hailey Gravitt to share her journey and what she encourages other young women to do:

Cancer survivor: Breast cancer awareness must continue beyond October for young women at risk

"It's just devastating. Nobody should be able to go through that, like literally nobody," Collier said.

"I never thought I'd be facing an aggressive form of cancer at such a young age. The diagnosis came as a complete shock.

"I just remember collapsing, and I woke up and my face was puffy because I had been crying, and I don't even remember the call, and I called her back twice that day," Collier said.

She called her doctor back, asking for confirmation of what seemed impossible.

"I called her the first time I said, are you sure? Like what did you just say on the phone? And she said you have cancer," Collier said.

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes to an end, awareness doesn't stop when October does. Collier emphasizes that breast cancer in young women is more common than many realize.

"It's much more prominent in young women than it's made to seem because when I had it, I found a huge community of us, of us younger women that had it," Collier said.

More than 11,000 women each year are diagnosed with breast cancer under the age of 40, according to the Young Survival Coalition.

She encourages women to be their own advocates and never assume they're too young for regular screenings.

"I would urge people to advocate for themselves because we're, you know, that's our right as women," Collier said.

Her experience proves you're never too young to get checked. She stresses the importance of regular self-examinations.

"I also want people to know that they need to be checking whether they have a small chest or a large chest. You know, you need to be checking daily, in the shower when you're showering. That's going to be your easiest bet," Collier said.

Throughout every round of treatment, her husband stood by her side, though he admits feeling helpless at times.

"It's so tough being the husband at that time because you don't, I didn't have the right things to say. I didn't know what to say, you know, so all I could do was just be there for her," her husband Keith says.

The emotional toll extended beyond the physical battle with cancer.

"It's probably the most devastating thing anybody can go through, but what was most devastating was, you know, losing my breasts," Collier said.

Doctors once told Collier she would never be able to have more children after cancer, but she never gave up hope.

"When the miracle baby happened, and you know, everything that she had dreamed of happened," her husband said. "It's just like what can you do but look up and say thank you, you know, thank you, you made it happen."

That miracle baby turned into three more children. Today, Collier is a mother of five, living proof that early detection saves lives.

Keith Collier

She shares her story on social media to more than 33,000 followers, wanting to let people know there is hope.

"There is so much negativity online, I wanted to be a place that people could hear my story and encourage young women to get tested because catching breast cancer early can save lives." she said.

If you want to keep up with her story, you can find her on TikTok

