Campus for Hope announced on Tuesday its first round of service partners who will work with unhoused clients at its new planned 900-bed facility in Las Vegas.

WATCH | Senior reporter Mary Kielar hears from officials on the latest in the project:

Campus for Hope announces service partners that will help unhoused people in the valley

Twenty-seven community organizations, including Hope Christian Health Center, were chosen. The center has four brick-and-mortar clinics, as well as mobile outreach units.

The COO, Myles Adamson, said, “The collaboration between these groups of individuals is something that we just haven’t really seen in the valley here," Myles Adamson, Hope Christian Health Center COO, said.

Campus for Hope CEO Kim Jeffries said the partners announced Tuesday “are like-minded [and] serve with the same kind of heart that we want to serve with.”

She said the mission of the 22-acre facility is to “[bring] comprehensive services all onto a singular campus to eliminate barriers for people entering those services and then accessing the services they need to recover from whatever the root cause of their homelessness is.”

Jeffries said the last point-in-time count shows there are about 8,800 people in our valley who are considered unhoused.

The target for opening the facility is sometime in 2028.

“The design is obviously taking a lot of time to make sure we get this right,” Jeffries said.

Channel 13 visited the site, which was clear aside from the 75 trees Campus for Hope said they were able to save and incorporate into their facility.

“When you drive by now,” she explained, “It’s a clean slate.”

But this process has been met with community concern, questions and pushback.

So much so that two neighbors tried to sue Campus for Hope in 2025. They argued there was a lack of community transparency with the process.

Jeffries said the creation of the Experience Center near the construction site has provided great opportunities for neighbors to come in and ask questions. They can also take a look at rendering photos and a model of the campus there.

Other community partner organizations announced include:

