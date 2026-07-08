HENDERSON (KTNV) — Political signs from the primary election continue to clutter streets and intersections across Henderson, and the city has no rules requiring candidates to take them down.

WATCH | Shellye Leggett went out to Henderson to hear from residents about the signs:

Campaign signs linger in Henderson weeks after primary election, frustrating some residents

Henderson does not regulate how long campaign signs can stay up, according to a statement from a city spokesperson. The city only asks that candidates remove signs after a campaign ends but does not require it.

City leaders also want residents to keep in mind that some signs belong to candidates who are moving on to the general election in November.

Henderson resident Barry Wise called the leftover signs an eyesore.

"It doesn't make sense that, you know, Henderson is a high-quality life type of community and this is not reflective of the way I envisioned Henderson," Wise said.

Not everyone shares that frustration.

"It's not big on the grand scheme of things," another resident said. "We have to be concerned with major issues."

Several intersections, including the one at St. Rose Parkway and Jefferys Street, are covered in political signs weeks after the primary ended.

Some residents pointed out that Mayor Michelle Romano's sign remains posted in the area, though she is moving on to a runoff.

"It's just hard to believe that these signs are up," Wise said.

In Clark County, political signs must be removed within 30 days after a primary. However, the county cannot enforce that rule inside Henderson city limits. Because Henderson is an incorporated city, political signage is regulated and enforced by the city rather than unincorporated Clark County.

Wise hopes the city will eventually adopt a stricter timeframe for removal.

"Something should be changed. They have to be responsible to pick up their signs," Wise said. "And they must answer to somebody."

For now, the signs will stay up until candidates decide to remove them.