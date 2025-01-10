California fuel pipelines back in service, officials say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE 8:40 a.m.: The SFPP West and CALNEV lines have returned to service, according to Kinder Morgan.

UPDATE 9:40 p.m.: The Clark County Office of Emergency Management has announced that the Kinder Morgan fuel line into Southern Nevada should flow into the valley in the next 12 to 24 hours.

"The public is encouraged not to panic buy at the pump," said a Clark County spokesperson.

As wildfires continue to blaze through the Los Angeles area, local officials say they are working to ensure there are no issues pertaining to a temporary fuel pipeline interruption linked to the California fires.

Kinder Morgan Inc., a company that controls and owns gas pipelines and terminals, has shut down two of its pipelines, SFPP West and CALNEV, due to power outages linked to the L.A. fires

CALNEV moves gas, diesel and jet fuel from Colton, California, to terminals in Barstow, California and Las Vegas.

The SFFP West pipeline moves fuels from the Los Angeles Basin to Colton, Imperial, California, and Phoenix, Arizona.

According to Clark County, there are two pipelines that help fuel the valley and "should help to alleviate any concerns or panic about current fuel supply. We continue to work to try to prevent the situation from escalating."

"As part of these precautions, we are fueling our vehicles due to a temporary fuel pipeline interruption linked to the California fires. We want to reassure you that there is no emergency or immediate cause for concern. These measures are purely precautionary. We encourage everyone to stay informed through reliable sources and avoid unnecessary panic or misinformation. Together, we can ensure our community remains calm and prepared. Thank you for your continued trust and cooperation," said LVMPD through a post on X.

Gov. Lombardo also issued a statement declaring he is currently working with the state, local and private partners to mitigate fuel interruptions.

The pipelines are expected to resume service once the power has been restored, according to Kinder Morgan Inc.