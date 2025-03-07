Cadillac F1 receives approval to enter global series as expanded 11th team in 2026

Cadillac’s Formula 1 team has received official approval to join the grid in 2026 and its owners insist the team will be ready to compete.

Although the grid expansion was approved last November, it was not until Friday that governing body FIA and Formula One Management said the Cadillac F1 effort meets all the requirements to become the 11th team in the series next season.

The team will function out of locations in Silverstone, England, the Indianapolis area and in Concord, North Carolina.

Team owners say they have a 2026 car built that has already been in the wind tunnel.