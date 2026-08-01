LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The federal government released a new framework Friday aimed at preventing a deeper crisis at Lake Mead, the main water source for Southern Nevada.

The Bureau of Reclamation's final environmental impact statement outlines how Nevada, Arizona and California could face larger water reductions through 2036 as officials try to stabilize the shrinking Colorado River system.

The federal framework allows lower basin water cuts of up to 3 million acre-feet — enough water to fill more than 1.4 million Olympic-sized swimming pools.

WATCH | Federal plan targets Colorado River water cuts through 2036

Bureau of Reclamation releases final environmental impact statement for Colorado River

Under the current plan, Nevada's share of Colorado River water would temporarily drop from 300,000 acre-feet to 250,000 acre-feet over the next two years.

Bronson Mack with the Southern Nevada Water Authority said the reductions are coming, but Southern Nevadans likely won't notice a major change.

"What this means for us here in Southern Nevada is that our water allocation… is going to be reduced in 2027 and in 2028… But the good news is that our community has been so diligent in water conservation that our water use is below 200,000 acre feet," Mack said.

The report warns the river system was built around annual flows of roughly 18 million acre-feet, but actual inflows since 2000 have averaged closer to 12.9 million acre-feet. Lake Mead and Lake Powell remain near historically low levels, threatening drinking water supplies, hydropower production and agriculture across the Southwest.

WATCH | Lawmakers react to Colorado River proposal

Lawmakers react to Colorado River proposal

Mack said Las Vegas is already conserving more water than many communities across the Southwest.

"There is no other community that uses Colorado River water that is conserving water, recycling water, and managing water to the level that we are… we've reduced our consumption of Colorado River water by 40% since the drought started," Mack said.

Las Vegas resident Angelica said she sees the federal involvement as a sign that action is being taken.

KTNV

"Well I believe that if the government is stepping in it's because there is an issue right? but if there is a plan being made then that's some sort of a good thing," Angelica said.

While the federal framework won't immediately change daily life for most Southern Nevadans, officials warn future reductions remain possible if drought conditions worsen.

"I think that's a good thing and if every household does their part… I think that would be a great difference," Angelica said.

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