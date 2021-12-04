Watch
Bundy: Campaigning counts as court-ordered community service

Keith Ridler/AP
FILE - Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy is wheeled from the Idaho Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, following his second arrest for trespassing. Bundy says the hours he spent campaigning to be the next governor of Idaho should count toward his community service requirement following his conviction of obstructing police during his arrest for trespassing at the state Capitol. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler,File)
Posted at 3:39 PM, Dec 04, 2021
BOISE (AP) — Far-right activist Ammon Bundy says the time he has spent campaigning to be Idaho's next governor should count toward his order to perform community service after being convicted of obstructing police during his arrest for trespassing at the state Capitol.

Aaron Welling is Bundy's campaign treasurer and told court officials late last month that Bundy completed more than a thousand hours of public service doing what appear to be campaign activities.

Bundy was convicted last summer of misdemeanor trespassing and resisting or obstructing officers at the Statehouse and ordered to perform 40 hours of community service.

He is among a crowded field of Republican candidates for Idaho's May gubernatorial primary.

