Building careers: Tool drive to help Nevada students training for high-demand construction jobs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada's construction industry is growing faster than the workforce that keeps it going. Now, one local tech school is helping close that gap by putting tools directly into students' hands.

Practice makes perfect, and these students are practicing for jobs that can't wait.

Across Southern Nevada, construction sites are hiring faster than they can find workers. The demand is sky-high with school programs looking to help fill the gap.

At the Southeast Career Technical Academy, students are learning the basics of building from the ground up.

"We're trying to give them hands-on skills so they're ready to work the day they graduate," Lucas Inman said.

Inman is a building trades instructor at SECTA.

"I've built skyscrapers and bridges and all kind of projects, and those are rewarding, but nothing as rewarding as teaching the next generation of builders," he said.

This month, those hands will have a few more tools to work with.

"The tool drive is about setting these kids up for success — we want to make sure they walk onto that first job with confidence," said Cory Frank, vice president of business project management and business development at Nigro Construction.

The "Tools for Trades Drive" runs through the end of October, collecting equipment like tool belts, hammers and safety gear.

Students say they're not just learning how to build structures, but careers.

"We've had contractors come in to our school and tell us they're ready for us in the tech schools because we know how to swing a hammer, telling us they'll start us at 55% apprentice rather than that 50%," SECTA senior Carsen Shapin says.

"Being here for years now, I've worked with all these students, we're a family," says SECTA Junior Jacob Gonzalez. "There will always be a need for construction and having our own tools means we can practice more and get better before we start working."

SECTA Senior James Kish says there are so many different avenues for construction jobs.

"I am pursuing a career in cabinetry in construction. SECTA gives you the experience to try everything and find your trade and passion," he said.

When asked what advice they'd give others thinking about a career in construction, they all had the same answer: "Just do it."

Simple words from the next generation of builders who are already laying the foundation for Nevada's future.

Anyone can give to the Tools for Trade drive, which runs until Oct. 31. You can drop off donations at Nigro Construction's office.

