Bruno Mars partnering up with Bellagio Resort for cocktail lounge, jazz bar

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Singer, songwriter, producer, and musician Bruno Mars is bringing a new venture to the Las Vegas Strip.

On Tuesday, casino officials announced that Mars is partnering up with the Bellagio to create a new cocktail lounge and jazz bar called The Pinky Ring.

"I've been performing in Vegas for years and I've always wanted a place where I could throw glamorous parties when I'm in town, a place that felt like my personal penthouse suite, with live music and sensational cocktails," Mars said. "The Pinky Ring is that."

According to a press release, the venue will be located on the casino floor and will take over the former Lily Bar & Lounge space.

The Pinky Ring is scheduled to open in early 2024 with additional details to be announced in the coming months.