Bruno Mars adds more performances to Las Vegas residency at Park MGM

Bruno Mars adds dates for residency
Posted at 3:41 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 18:42:00-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fifteen-time Grammy-winning artist Bruno Mars wants to "Leave The Door Open" for fans by adding more dates to his Las Vegas residency.

On Wednesday, Dolby Live at Park MGM announced they will add six new dates this year:

  • May 24
  • May 27
  • May 28
  • May 31
  • June 2
  • June 3

Tickets start at $99.50. MGM Rewards and MGM Resorts International reward program members and Live Nation customers will have access to pre-sale tickets on Thursday at 10 a.m. They go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Mars has performed in Las Vegas multiple times over the years.

