LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Elderly and disabled residents at Los Pecos Senior Apartments in Las Vegas are facing a serious mobility crisis as the elevator in Building 3 of the complex has been out of service for nearly a week.

For Margot Braxton, every step down from her second-floor apartment is one she doesn't want to take — but like many residents, she has no choice.

WATCH | Residents speak out about their situation

Broken elevator leaves elderly residents stranded in Las Vegas apartment complex

"We're desperate. We don't know what to do. We don't know who's going to help us," Braxton said.

The situation is particularly dire for residents with disabilities, including Stella Hinton, who lives on the third floor and is legally blind. She hasn't been able to leave her apartment in days.

KTNV

"If there's a fire, everybody's going to run to make sure they're safe. They're not going to worry about a blind person," Hinton said.

Residents expressed serious safety concerns about the broken elevator, especially in case of emergency.

"Other people who can't get up the steps, they can't get down. God forbid a fire breaks out in here. What's gonna happen?" Braxton said.

KTNV

Cirrus Management, a California-based company that oversees the complex, has reportedly left complaints from residents unanswered. Residents say they've reached out to both on-site staff and corporate offices without resolution.

"They don't even tell you the elevators aren't working," Hinton said.

KTNV

According to residents, they've been told a replacement part for the elevator is on the way, but no one knows when it was ordered or when it will arrive.

"That don't even make sense to wait for a part," Hinton said.

KTNV

Shortly after I began questioning managers on site, a repair technician arrived at the property. However, at the time of my visit, the elevator still wasn't operational, and Cirrus Management hasn't confirmed when it will be fixed.

For now, many elderly and disabled residents remain stranded in their upper-floor apartments, waiting for someone to address their urgent situation.