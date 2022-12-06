Watch Now
'Broadway Rising' shows story of broadway coming alive again after pandemic

Broadway posters outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre during Covid-19 lockdown, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 6:03 PM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 21:03:59-05

(KTNV) — The pandemic shutdown hit musical theatre on broadway in New York very hard.

96,000 broadway workers were out of work.

A new documentary "Broadway Rising" looks at how the community coped, and what it took to bring broadway back 18 months later.

"Working on broadway is one of the best jobs you can have."

"Doing something eight times a week: it's your entire existence, being in theatre, essentially."

"Canceling a show is unheard-of. The show must go on."

Fathom events is putting the film in theaters Monday.

