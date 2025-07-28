Broadacres Marketplace in North Las Vegas reopening this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After more than a month of being closed, a local swap meet announced it will reopen its doors on Friday, Aug. 1.

Broadacres Marketplace closed its doors in June amid immigration concerns, leaving many of the local vendors and small business owners who operated out of there struggling to make ends meet.

Vendors struggle as Broadacres Marketplace closure stretches into third week

Some vendors tried to set up at other locations.

Clark County partnered with the Latin and Urban Chamber of Commerce to provide small business grants that could help affected vendors.

County offers grants to small businesses, including vendors affected by Broadacres Marketplace closure

Now, vendors are busying themselves for this weekend's reopening.

