Vendors say Broadacres Marketplace expected to reopen after month-long closure

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vendors at Broadacres Marketplace in North Las Vegas are preparing to welcome back customers after they said officials shared with them the swap meet will reopen on Aug. 1, following a month-long closure that devastated many small businesses.

"We miss the atmosphere, we miss the people, we miss connecting with people," Ana Bernal said.

Bernal and her parents own two booths of Gordidatas El Fogón inside the swap meet. They were among hundreds of vendors left in limbo after the marketplace temporarily closed on June 21 amid immigration concerns.

The closure has been financially devastating for many vendors.

"It was very stressful. Finances took a very big hit. We were losing 90% of our business. It was just cutting any expenses that we didn't need," Bernal said.

Some vendors sought financial assistance during the closure. Bernal applied for a small business grant available to District D residents, including Broadacres vendors, but hasn't received a response yet.

Last week, county officials told Channel 13 that more than 150 applications had been submitted, confirming multiple Broadacres vendors were among those who applied.

Despite the challenges, the announcement of the August 1 reopening has brought renewed hope to vendors.

"It's another shot of making money, it's another shot of providing income to our employees," Bernal said.

However, not all vendors will be returning. "I know a few are not coming back. They either found somewhere else to do it or they just entirely given up. There is a lot of fear that the numbers are not going to magically come back to what they were before the close," Bernal said.

Bernal told me only seven of the 15 employees she had would be returning. Despite the reduced staff, they're focused on getting their booth ready to welcome customers back once again.

"Make it as presentable as possible," she said.

Channel 13 reached out to Broadacres to confirm the reopening. We are still waiting for a response.

