LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of local vendors have been left without their main source of income after the temporary closure of Broadacres Marketplace in North Las Vegas last month.

The popular swap meet closed its doors in June amid immigration concerns, leaving many small business owners struggling to make ends meet.

VIDEO: Jhovani Carrillo talks to Clark County Commissioner about grants for businesses that are struggling

County offers grants to small businesses, including vendors affected by Broadacres Marketplace closure

"The impact is serious," said Santos Curi, who has sold natural herbs from his booth at the swap meet for the past 9 years.

With the marketplace closed for nearly three weeks, Curi's family has lost their primary income source.

Local News Vendors struggle as Broadacres Marketplace closure stretches into third week Jhovani Carrillo

"This month, we haven't sold anything, and we're worried about that. We have a lot of bills and need to buy food. We are being more careful with our spending," Curi said.

Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II announced that the county has partnered with the Latin and Urban Chamber of Commerce to provide a small business grant worth $500,000.

"This is for small businesses, those businesses that are barely making it and are in need of additional support," McCurdy said. "The application period is open now, so that means that funds will be distributed as they are available. It offers $5,000 for a home-based business. It offers $10,000 for a storefront business."

Small businesses will have full discretion in how they use the funding, whether it's for day-to-day operations, growth initiatives, or other priorities.

To qualify for the grant, businesses must:

Have 20 or fewer full-time employees as of January 2025 (sole proprietors and home-based businesses are eligible).

Have been in operation for at least 6 months prior to January 1, 2025.

Hold an active business license in Clark County or in your respective jurisdiction (City of Las Vegas or City of North Las Vegas).

Have no federal, state, or county tax liens.

Operate a business physically located within Clark County Commission District D.

While the commissioner acknowledges the grant program is helpful, he believes more needs to be done.

"While that's a phenomenal opportunity provided for residents in District D, it's nearly not enough. We are going to need our federal government to provide some clarity so our economy doesn't continue to be hurt, so our families are not separated," McCurdy said.

Despite the challenges, vendors remain hopeful about the reopening of the swap meet.

"We still have hope," Curi said.

For more information about the grant and the application process, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

