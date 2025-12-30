Brew's back on: HUDL Brewing Company announces new local partnership

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After closing their doors this December, HUDL Brewing Company's beers will experience new life in Las Vegas.

On Monday, the brewery took to Facebook to announce their upcoming partnership with Neon Desert Brewing — much to the excitement of commenters under the post.

WATCH | HUDL Brewing speaks to Channel 13 about closing in the Arts District

Through this collaboration, six core beers from HUDL Brewing Company will be back on the menu. Such a partnership will enable HUDL's products to be "available to even more fans throughout the Las Vegas area," according to their social media post — including "bars, restaurants, and retailers."

Their Main Street location will be closing temporarily as they "re-imagine" the space, as well as planning "exciting updates in the near future," the post said.