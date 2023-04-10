Boyd Gaming guests take home more than $34 million in winnings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Boyd Gaming guests were celebrating the luck of the Irish in March.

The casino said it gave out more than $34 million in winning last month to over a dozen winners.

On March 2, Susan stopped by the Fremont Hotel and Casino. The resort said she turned her $1.50 spin on a Savanna Lion machine into more than $10,000 in winnings.

The next day, a guest at the Aliante Casino bet $1 on a Dragon Link machine and won more than $10,000.

Main Street Station was where a local hit a Luxury Line machine to win more than $10,000 on March 5.

The day after that, an Arizona visitor hit five figures while visiting the California Hotel and Casino. The resort said they won more than $16,000 after drawing a royal flush twice from the same Game King multi-Game Machine.

A visitor from Hawaii also hit a payday at the Fremont Hotel and Casino. While playing Dancing Drums, they turned a $5.88 bet into a payday over $11,000.

On March 7, a guest stopped by Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall. The casino said after they were dealt four aces and drew a kicker on a poker machine, they won a jackpot worth $20,000. Later that day, the same player won another $20,000 jackpot after hitting a royal flush on a different machine.

Michael, a North Las Vegas local, visited the Aliante Casino on March 8. His $25 bet turned into more than $250,000 in winnings while playing Galaxy Gaming's Emperors Challenge.

On March 10, a guest walked away from more than $15,000 after hitting it big on Buffalo Ascension at the Aliante Casino.

On March 14, a guest was playing Dancing Drums at The Orleans Hotel and Casino. After putting down an 88 cent bet, they won a jackpot over $12,000.

The next day, Boyd Gaming said two winners hit it big. Jynell won over $31,000 while playing Abundant Fortunes at The California Hotel and Casino while Monica won more than $10,000 after winning the Dragon Link Bonus jackpot at Sam's Town.

Three guests took home big money on March 16.

Boyd Gaming said Delores put in $5 and hit a jackpot over $10,000 while playing the Red Hot 7 Classic at the Fremont Hotel and Casino. Enrique won over $15,000 after landing a Pai Gow Progressive Jackpot at the Cannery Casino Hotel, and Randall hit a seven-spot in the keno room at The Orleans and walked away with more than $10,000.

On March 17, a guest from Hawaii won more than $16,000 after hitting it big on Golden Link Fire at the California Hotel and Casino.

The next day, the casino said a guest was playing a Diamond Trails machine at the Fremont Hotel and Casino when two separate $5 spins led to a progressive win worth more than $15,000.

A visitor from Hawaii more over $12,000 on a Happy and Prosperous machine at Main Street Station on March 19 while anotehr guest turned a $1 bet into more than $10,000 while playing a Pirate's Treasure machine at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino on March 20.

On March 25, a Hawaiian guest was playing Dancing Drums at the California Hotel and Casino and hit a jackpot worth over $10,000 while another guest won more than $11,000 at the Fremont Hotel and Casino while playing Dragon Link: Silk Road.

The last big payday of the month went to a guest at the Cannery who won more than $20,000 while playing Triple Play Poker on March 29.

