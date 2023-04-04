Watch Now
$2 million worth of jackpots paid by three Pahrump casinos

Golden Entertainment, Inc.
$104,689 Jackpot Win on Dollar Storm at Pahrump Nugget.
Posted at 3:26 PM, Apr 04, 2023
PAHRUMP, Nev. (KTNV) — Throughout the month of March, a couple guests who were playing at Golden Entertainment's Pahrump casinos won big!

At Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino, Lakeside Casino & RV Park and Gold Town Casino awarded jackpots that accumulated to the total of $1,961,358.

A guest also started April off on a great start by winning a $105k jackpot. This jackpot was won at the Pahrump nugget location.

Officials with Golden Entertainment said that the biggest win in March was a $125 bet that turned into a $25,400 jackpot. At the Gold Town Casino late March, a $50 bet on the Dragon Link slots earned a player a $11,250 jackpot. Over at the Lakeside Casino & RV Park, a Keno player achieved an 8 out of 8 hand and won $10,000 on just a $4 bet.

