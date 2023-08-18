Boyd Gaming extends helping hand to Maui fire victims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The California Hotel is often referred to as the heart of Hawaii's "Ninth Island".

"We've really tried to make [the] California [the] Hawaiians' home away from home," said David Stroh, vice president of communications for Boyd Gaming. "This is a place where they can be tourists, where they can relax or where they can have fun."

The casino has a storied legacy dating back to the 1930s, which is when founders Sam and Bill Boyd lived in Hawaii.

Moved by the devastating Maui wildfires, Stroh said the company decided to do something.

"We made the decision to contribute $100,000 to the American Red Cross that would be designated specifically for relief on our own because when you have such a close relationship with the community, as Boyd does with the community in Hawaii, you have to be there in their time of need."

You can learn more about other companies and businesses pitching in or how you can donate here.