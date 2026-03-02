Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Boulder Highway scheduled to temporarily close for Eastside Cannery implosion

FILE - The Eastside Cannery hotel-casino is shown near Boulder Highway and Harmon Avenue on May 23, 2024.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A portion of Boulder Highway will be temporarily closed for the Eastside Cannery Casino-Hotel implosion starting March 4, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Boulder Highway will be closed starting on Wednesday, March 4, at 11 p.m. between Harmon Avenue and Sun Valley Drive to Thursday, March 5, at 6 a.m.

A detour will be put in place with law enforcement and temporary traffic control on site.

The official demolition is set for Thursday, March 5, at 2 a.m.

The demolition is not a public event and public viewing areas will not be available.

