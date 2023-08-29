Boulder City police issue warning about phone scam

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Boulder City Police are issuing a warning about phone scams that are affecting the community.

According to a press release, the latest scam involves someone calling and claiming to be with the bank's fraud department and needing login information to transfer thousands of dollars into another account.

"The victim said the phone number matched the bank's customer service phone number, so it seemed valid," said Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea. "These con artists use spoofing technology to make a call appear to be from a legitimate source. The victim said the bank couldn't stop the fraudulent wire transfer, leaving the victim with little recourse."

Police said other scams include people pretending to be with a utility company and they'll shut down power unless they are immediately paid. Other scammers are claiming to be police and stating they'll arrest someone unless they pay bail or don't buy gift cards.

Boulder police said neither they nor the utilities department will call residents asking for bank account information or gift cards. They add if you get a call asking for money, don't provide any personal information. You can also file reports on these incidents with the Boulder City Police Department.