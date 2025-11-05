Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Boulder City man dies from Tuesday evening e-scooter crash

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — A Boulder City man has died following an e-scooter crash on Tuesday evening.

Boulder City police responded to the area of Buchanan Boulevard and Boulder City Parkway on Nov. 4 around 5:25 p.m.

Responding officers found a 22-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. Authorities said the man receiving emergency medical care and was transported to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas where he later died from his injuries.

After interviewing witnesses, investigators said the e-scooter rider struck a car that was turning out of a parking lot. The e-scooter rider was not wearing a helmet, authorities said.

"Witnesses and Boulder City first responders made every effort possible to save the man," said City Manager Ned Thomas. "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this young man, as well as the driver of the car involved."

Investigators said the driver of the car stayed on scene and cooperated with officers. Impairment is not suspected at this time.

Nevada State Police are taking over the investigation.

