Body recovered near Mt. Jefferson believed to be missing pilot, Nye County says

MOUNT JEFFERSON (KTNV) — A body was recovered on Tuesday from the Mount Jefferson area and Nye County officials believe it was the missing pilot.

65-year-old Michael Martin was last seen on Jan. 2 after taking off from the North Las Vegas airport on a routine plane ride.

On Jan. 18, the plane was found near Mount Jefferson, about two hours north of Tonopah, with "significant damage."

Local News Officials: Missing pilot's status unknown after plane found near Mt. Jefferson Christian Hudspeth

Emergency Management Director Scott Lewis said the crash was a non-survivable event. Lewis continued to say that the elevation and terrain of the mountains have made the crash site inaccessible by foot

After weeks of searching, law enforcement suspended their search after finding no concrete results. Martin's family then went to the public to ask for help from volunteers in searching for the missing 65-year-old.

The body will be transported to Las Vegas for an autopsy and positive identification.

Martin, 65, was reported missing on January 5th by his family after not returning from a flight from the North Las Vegas Airport three days earlier. On Saturday, January 18th, a game warden located the aircraft crash site.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.