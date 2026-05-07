NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday evening, Channel 13 received a critical incident report from the North Las Vegas Police Department revealing details of the investigation into a fatal shooting that involved two officers on April 29.

Warning: Some of the content discussed and shown in this story may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

In the report, Officer Roberto Vaquera shared that NLVPD responded to a two-vehicle crash at East Gowan Road and North 5th Street around 4:33 p.m. on April 29. After the crash, officers encountered a man standing on the roof of a car. Police said he was armed with a sharp object and that he "acted in a threatening manner."

WATCH | NLVPD's critical incident report (Content warning: Graphic)

Body camera footage shows new details in North Las Vegas officer-involved shooting (Credit: NLVPD)

This man was later identified as 31-year-old Khalil Normi Jamal Smith.

Body camera footage shows officers giving Smith multiple commands to drop the object and come down from the car, which NLVPD said he did not follow.

NLVPD

Officers Manuel Moreno (hired in 2023) and Donnie Miranda (hired in 2024), were on the scene issuing these commands.

"We got help coming, just drop the knife...We'll get you help!" Moreno tells Smith.

"Drop the scissors! It's OK, it's OK...it's OK, just drop it," Miranda said. "We don't want to do this, brother. Please." Miranda was later heard calling for backup with pepper balls.

NLVPD

A few minutes into the encounter with police, the video shows Smith jump from the roof of the car and run toward one of the officers, since identified as Officer Moreno.

WATCH | Body-worn camera footage released by NLVPD (Content warning: Graphic)

[GRAPHIC CONTENT] Body-worn camera footage released by North Las Vegas Police Department

"Despite multiple commands to stop, stay down, and drop his weapon, Smith repeatedly got up, [and] advanced toward the officers while holding the object," Officer Vaquera said.

The video shows Miranda and Moreno firing multiple shots at Smith, who is seen jumping and rolling toward Moreno again after being hit by gunfire.



NLVPD Body-worn camera footage shows a North Las Vegas Police Department officer fatally shooting a man who police say charged at the officer while brandishing a pair of scissors. NLVPD Body-worn camera footage shows a North Las Vegas Police Department officer fatally shooting a man who police say charged at the officer while brandishing a pair of scissors.

NLVPD says Smith acted erratically and resisted officers' attempts to take him into custody. He was provided aid by medical staff on site before he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

During the investigation, police found that Smith drove a gray 2010 Ford Flex, which collided with a gray 2011 Nissan Versa before the incident. An adult woman and her two teenagers were inside the Nissan at the time of the crash. All three were hospitalized with minor injuries.

"Witnesses reported that after the collision, Smith exited his vehicle and began acting erratically, approaching individuals in an aggressive manner, prior to climbing on the vehicle," Officer Vaquera said.

Police say Smith had no prior arrest record in Nevada. Had he survived, police said Smith would have faced multiple charges, including:



Attempted murder on a protected person (two counts)

Battery on a protected person

Resisting arrest with the use of a deadly weapon

Local businesses, responding fire personnel, and other witnesses provided NLVPD with footage that police are still processing as part of their investigation, Vaquera added.

Officers Moreno and Miranda have been placed on paid administrative leave, which NLVPD says is part of their policy.