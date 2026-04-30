Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting near N. 5th Street, Gowan Road

UPDATE | 10:19 p.m.

NLVPD's investigation into this incident has revealed new details.

According to police, a collision between two vehicles happened around 4:33 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man involved in the crash standing on the roof of a car, "acting in a threatening manner and [reportedly]... armed with a sharp object."

NLVPD said that officers attempted to de-escalate the situation multiple times, but the individual did not comply.

When officers told him to drop what he was holding and get off of the vehicle's roof, he "jumped off the vehicle and ran towards an officer while brandishing the sharp object." This prompted officers to fire at the man, where he was hit and fell to the floor.

The man was hospitalized, and later died form his injuries. One officer received a minor injury as a result of the incident.

This marks the first officer-involved shooting of 2026 in NLVPD's jurisdiction. More information will be made available later in the investigation.

UPDATE | 7:16 p.m.

We're learning new information regarding this incident from the North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD).

According to police, a crash was followed by an officer-involved shooting near N. 5th Street and Gowan Road.

KTNV

NLVPD shared that details are limited at this time, and that motorists can expect to see road closures in the area.

This is a developing story.

ORIGINAL STORY

The RTC has shared information regarding a traffic incident in Las Vegas this evening.

According to the RTC, all lanes are blocked on northbound N. 5th Street at Gowan Road.

Traffic cameras show a large emergency vehicle presence and police tape across the roadways.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.