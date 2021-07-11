Boat explosion at Lake Mead injures 5 including boaters, game wardens

LAKE MEAD (KTNV) — A boat explosion at Lake Mead on Saturday left a pair of boaters and game wardens injured, according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

The incident happened at the Las Vegas Boat Harbor around 2:30 p.m. shortly after refueling a 30-foot vessel. The boat pushed away from the launch area and then exploded.

Officials say three Nevada game wardens and two trainees responded to the scene with the first warden using his vessel to push the damaged boat away from the injured boaters.

Two men on board the boat were injured and taken to the hospital along with two of the wardens and one trainee for their injuries.

“Incidents such as these are incredibly tragic,” said NDOW Lt. Chris Walther. “Thankfully, our game wardens were on the scene quickly and were able to provide life-saving aid.”

Officials did not release any further immediate information on the incident but reminded boaters to always keep safety in mind when recreating on Nevada’s waterways.