Blue Diamond Hill housing development plan approved by county

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Zoning Commission Wednesday voted to approve a development agreement for a master-planned community on Blue Diamond Hill, near the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Plans for the development of the 3,500-home community — which has been tied up in litigation for about two decades — have long been criticized by conservationists, who argue the new build would encroach on the natural beauty of the canyon and adjacent areas.

Zoning commission members voted 6-0 to approve the development agreement with commissioner Justin Jones abstaining.

This is a developing story. Check back here later for more information.

