Blue Diamond Hill housing development plan approved by county

Development plan calls for 3,500 new homes on Blue Diamond Hill, near the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.
Posted at 11:10 AM, Jul 03, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Zoning Commission Wednesday voted to approve a development agreement for a master-planned community on Blue Diamond Hill, near the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Plans for the development of the 3,500-home community — which has been tied up in litigation for about two decades — have long been criticized by conservationists, who argue the new build would encroach on the natural beauty of the canyon and adjacent areas.

Zoning commission members voted 6-0 to approve the development agreement with commissioner Justin Jones abstaining.

This is a developing story. Check back here later for more information.

