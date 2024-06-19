County approves settlement, paves way for Blue Diamond Hill housing development

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The road is now paved for a luxury housing development to go up near Blue Diamond, on the outskirts of the Red Rock National Conservation Area.

Clark County commissioners Tuesday approved a mediated $80 million settled with Gypsum Resources, effectively ending a nearly two decade legal battle over a proposed housing development on Blue Diamond Hill.

The vote was 6-to-1, with commissioner Justin Jones abstaining. Earlier this year, Jones was reprimanded over the deletion of text messages related to the long legal battle.

Conservationists have opposed the development, saying it cuts into the scenic beauty of the conservation area and will add to urban sprawl.

"It's always disheartening to see a developer win something that's so inappropriate for a national conservation area," said Heather Fisher, president of Save Red Rock, a nonprofit conservation organization.

While there are still steps to go before ground can be broken for the development, Tuesday's decision was the biggest sign to date that the 3,500-home community will become a reality.

Developer Jim Rhodes of Gypsum Resources attended Tuesday's meeting, but declined to an interview request by Channel 13.

County officials said the settlement was the needed so it wouldn't risk being liable for possibly close to $2 billion had it lost at a trial.

"The collision we were faced with was the undoing of the financial capacity of the county to function," said commissioner Jim Gibson.

A development agreement is being worked on, Gibson said, and the deal is still contigent on approval of the Bureau of Land Management of a right-of-way to alter traffic from Scenic Route 159 to Route 160. It's unknown when that might be approved.