Clark County Commission approves proposed housing development at Red Rock Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Commission on Tuesday approved a proposal for a new housing development within Red Rock Canyon.

Gypsum Resources wants to construct 429 single-family homes on 671 acres of land on Blue Diamond Hill. The proposed site is situated approximately 2.5 miles northwest of state Route 160 (Blue Diamond Road) and state Route 159 within Red Rock.

Developers required a zoning use permit from the county commission to move forward. County commissioners approved the application from Gypsum Resources during a meeting at 1 p.m.

The proposal is already facing opposition from Save Red Rock, a local organization dedicated to preserving Red Rock Canyon.

A spokesperson said the developer's application "appears to violate county code and previous legal agreements."

"...it also requests access off the Red Rock Canyon Scenic Byway, SR 159," Save Red Rock noted in a statement to media. "Scenic Byway 159 is already struggling with rapidly increasing traffic and hazardous conditions."

This is a developing story. Tonight, Joe Moeller shares additional details and reaction from the community at ktnv.com/live.