Housing development near Red Rock hopes to bring 'something unique' to the area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A future housing development is promising to "further put Las Vegas on the map" by bringing hundreds of homes to the west valley.

Jim Rhodes, a local developer responsible for this project, says the project has been approved by the Clark County Commission and will soon be underway. Rhodes has built several neighborhoods in the Las Vegas area, including Rhodes Ranch, and also owns the Gypsum Resources Mine.

"We just got the first portion of the project approved for a tentative map on 429 lots," Rhodes says.

Despite its approval, local activist groups such as "Save Red Rock" have fought the project's forward momentum. Though as litigation surrounding the project continues, Rhodes says the project is "not technically" in Red Rock Conservation Area, but rather in an area known as Blue Diamond Hill.

"The survey boundaries were established by Congress in 1990 and this is clearly not in Red Rock, it just has a good view of Red Rock," he says. "From Red Rock, this is about 5 miles."

For now, Rhodes says the project has no name, but his hope is that the project will bring something unique to the area. There are plans to bring in small shops and restaurants, and the development will have two main entrances — one off Highway 159 and one on the east side of the hill.

Though grading has started, Rhodes says there's way more work to be done and he hopes to start building in a few years.