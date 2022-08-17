BLM offers $5K reward for information about horse shootings in Jakes Valley

ELY, Nev. (KTNV) — The Bureau of Land Management has announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for shooting and killing five wild horses.

“The agency investigates and prosecutes the killings of wild horses as part of the BLM's enforcement of the Wild Horse and Burro Act of 1971. Our investigation is seeking additional information from the public to identify further leads and ultimately the person(s) responsible. Anyone with information about the incident please contact us,” said BLM Criminal Investigator Michael Mortensen.

The BLM Ely District, Bristlecone Field Office on November 16, 2021, was contacted by a member of the public who had discovered five mortally-wounded wild horses in Jakes Valley, approximately two miles south of U.S. Highway 50. The remains were located within 600 yards of each other.

An aborted fetus was attached to one of the dead animals. One horse was still alive but wounded so severely that it had to be humanely euthanized. A necropsy revealed that the animals ranged in age from about 18 months to six years. The horses were killed on or about the day they were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the BLM crime hotline at 1-775-861-6550.