Big change coming for Nevada voting in 2026 election cycle

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County voters will see a big change when they go to the polls in person in 2026.

The change is designed to increase confidence in election results, decrease the potential for errors and speed vote counting.

During early voting and on Election Day, voters will still check in by signing an iPad, which contains a list of all registered voters and their signature on file.

They'll still get a card that they'll insert into the voting machine, and still make selections on the electronic screen.

But after that, things will change. Instead of pushing a button that says "cast ballot," they'll instead be instructed to "print ballot." A printer located next to the machine will then print a full ballot with all the voter's choices, similar in appearance to a mail-in ballot.

After verifying the ballot is correct, the voter will then be directed to place the ballot directly into a tabulation machine, which records the vote. The paper ballot is retained for audit purposes.

"The greatest advantage is you're getting a voter-verified ballot. You're getting a ballot that's just like the mail ballot," says Christy Kurowski, the regional sales manager for Dominion Voting Systems, which makes the new system. "The voter can touch it, they can feel it, they can review their choices and then they can cast it."

As some officials — including President Donald Trump — continue to allege, without evidence, election rigging and recommend that voters only use paper ballots, the new system may give a higher level of confidence in Nevada elections, officials said.

Nye County Clerk Cori Freidhof says using ballot-marking machines that produce paper ballots will also cut down on errors.

"We're super excited to have this ballot marking device because our biggest issue has always been in the adjudication, and voters don't always know how to correct a mistake or how to only fill in one thing that we can read, so that's really caused a backup in our timing in trying to get the election results out at a convenient time," Freidhof said.

And Mark Wlaschin, deputy secretary of state for elections, says the change was driven by requests from voters themselves.

"This is a change that, frankly, voters had asked for, that they had been pushing for something like this change," he said. "And when the opportunity came up, the county clerks said we've got to do this for the needs of the voters. So I think the voters are going to be very excited about the change and very happy."

Wlaschin said he hopes that changes such as the switch to using ballot-marking machines will give voters confidence in elections, so they can focus on the candidates and the issues that will be up for election next year.

He encouraged voters to contact the secretary of state's office or their local county election office if they had questions about the new machines. "We want voters to understand how things work, to see what we're doing," he said.

Where to find more information:

If you have questions for the secretary of state's office, you can call (775) 687-8683 or visit https://www.nvsos.gov/sos/elections.

If you have questions for the Clark County registrar of voters, you can call: (702) 455-8683 or email ELinfo@ClarkCountyNV.gov.

