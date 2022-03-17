Big celebrations planned in downtown Las Vegas, Fremont Street for St. Patrick’s Day 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Fremont Street Experience is ready for St. Patrick's day!

For the first time in two years, people will be out and about celebrating once again.

“Two years ago, the street stopped, Las Vegas stopped and this is the year we decided we’re going all out. We’re spending more than ever, we’re putting more music on than ever, we’ve hired dancers, we’re having flash mobs, we’re putting people all around here all day! You’re going to see a little bit of everything,” said Andrew Simon, the CEO of the Fremont Street Experience.

The celebrations kick off on Thursday, but they’re going to continue through the weekend.

Some of the experiences include a firefighters parade and challenge, flash mob, Celtic dancers, drink specials and live music.

19 bands are set to perform at the ShamRock including The Arcana Kings, Celtic Rockers, Whiskey Galore, Finnegan’s Wake, Darby O’Gill and the Little People, The Angry Brian’s and Swainn. There are food and drink specials at almost every restaurant here on fremont.

“Here’s the greatest deal we got in Las Vegas, you don’t have to pay a penny to come over here, all the entertainment is free. This is the biggest party of the year and we can’t be more excited to be back in full force this year,” Simon said.