Where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — St. Patrick's Day is fast approaching, and per usual there is no shortage of celebrations in Las Vegas. Here are a few of the places offering St. Patrick's Day specials, parties and live entertainment on Thursday:

St. Patrick's Day menu at Rì Rà Irish Pub

Rì Rà Irish Pub, inside the Shoppes at Mandalay Place, will open from 8 a.m. to midnight on St. Patrick's Day so you can spend the whole day celebrating. The menu, featuring Irish classics, features deviled Scottish eggs, corned beef wontons, potato cakes, a Publican reuben, Dubliner burger, beef and Guinness stew, and fish and chips. Guests will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.



Thursday, March 17 from 8 a.m. to midnight

St. Pat's Block Party at Hennessy's Tavern

Hennessy's Tavern has a five-day celebration of St. Patrick's Day on the books, promising "green beer & shenanigans." Live music performances are scheduled Wednesday, March 16 through Sunday, March 20, including the Las Vegas Bag Pipes on St. Patrick's Day at 11 a.m. Other performers include Little Tony, Hot-Sauce, Sin City Devils, Roxy Gunn Project and Sumptin Else.



Wednesday, March 16 through Sunday, March 20

425 Fremont Street #110

Annual St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Bash at Fremont Street Experience

Fremont Street Experience will celebrate St. Patrick's Day in "true Irish style" with five days of events including 187 hours of free, live entertainment. Authentic Irish bands The Arcana Kings, Celtic Rockers, Whiskey Galore and Finnegan's Wake will perform. Additional entertainment will include the Firefighters Parade & Challenge, Celtic dancers and more.



Wednesday, March 16 through Sunday, March 20

St. Patrick's Day at Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas

Enjoy the best of both world's this St. Patrick's day: the luck of the Irish and the beer of the Germans. The beer hall and garden at Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas will offer a menu of Irish-German fusion offerings, including Spinatsuppe mit Brotwürfelchen, Gebackener Tortenbrie, Gepökelte Ochsenbrust mit Weißkraut, and Brotpudding. A featured cocktail, the Screwy Leprechaun, is also on offer, combining Malibu Rum, blue Curaçao and orange juice served in a 15-ounce Hurricane glass.



Thursday, March 17

Reservations available by calling 702-853-BEER (2337)

St. Patrick's Day Garden Party at Eight Lounge

The 2,200-square-foot terrace at Eight Lounge will be the center of attention for its Irish Whiskey Garden Party sponsored by Teeling Whiskey. The celebration will include featured cocktails and selections from a rotating whiskey cart. Deals include $8 spirits and handcrafted Irish coffee cocktails infused with Teeling Whiskey and Guinness. There will be live music from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.



Thursday, March 17 from 4 p.m to close

Eight Lounge (located in the District of Resorts World Las Vegas)

St. Patrick's Day happenings at the LINQ

The LINQ Promenade will have green decor from March 17 to 20. On St. Patrick's Day, bars and eateries will feature food carts with festive offerings and traditional green beer all day. Visitors can also enjoy roaming bagpipers and a live, themed ice carving by ICEBAR ice sculptors. The High Roller, the tallest observation wheel in North America, will be illuminated in green during the evening hours of March 17. Learn more on https://www.caesars.com/linq.



Green decor on view from March 17-20

St. Patrick's Day festivities on March 17

High Roller turns green March 17

St. Patrick's Day treats at Pinkbox Doughnuts

Pinkbox is offering up a lineup of festive creations! Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with treats that are sweeter than a pot of gold. They will be available to purchase from March 1-17 at locations across the valley and in Primm.



March 1-17

3990 East Sunset Road in southeast Las Vegas

Find more locations on PinkBoxDoughnuts.com

