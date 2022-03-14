St. Patrick's Day edition: 13 Action News Community Calendar for March 14-24, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week we have a special St. Patrick's Day edition of the Community Calendar. It's got everything you love about the weekly list of things to do in the Las Vegas valley, plus the added bonus of festive activities!

From where to go to find live music, family-friendly entertainment, local farmer's markets or new ways to get some fresh air and sunshine — a great weekend with friends and family is never hard to accomplish with the help of our Community Calendar.

Here, we spotlight community-minded events that the entire family can enjoy for less than $25.

ARTS DISTRICT, DOWNTOWN

St. Patrick's Day ShamRock Bash

Enjoy free festive entertainment during Fremont Street Experiences’ St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Some of the experiences include a firefighters parade and challenge, flash Mob, Celtic dancers, drink specials and live music. 19 bands are set to perform at the ShamRock including The Arcana Kings, Celtic Rockers, Whiskey Galore, Finnegan’s Wake, Darby O’Gill and the Little People, The Angry Brian’s and Swainn. Learn more on VegasExperience.com.



March 16-20

Fremont Street Experience

Free

CENTRAL VALLEY

St. Patrick's Day treats at Pinkbox Doughnuts

Pinkbox is offering up a lineup of festive creations! Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with treats that are sweeter than a pot of gold. They will be available to purchase from March 1-17 at locations across the valley and in Primm.



March 1-17

3990 East Sunset Road in southeast Las Vegas

10510 South Eastern Avenue in Henderson

7531 West Lake Mead Blvd in the Summerlin area

9435 West Tropicana Avenue in southwest Las Vegas

Inside Allegiant Stadium

Inside Siegel’s Bagelmania located at 252 Convention Center Drive

31881 South Las Vegas Boulevard in Primm

Ayiti: Stories & Songs From Haiti with Inez Barlatier & Her Family Band

Happening at West Las Vegas Library on March 20 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Here's the description on the library's website: Miami native, Inez Barlatier is a multifaceted performer of Ayisyen (Haitian) decent. In Ayiti: Stories and Songs from Haiti, she celebrates Haitian art and culture through energetic drumming and singing, colorful costumes and traditional dances, folktales and visual art. Songs and phrases in Creole explore themes of community and gratitude. Joined onstage by her father, Jan Sebon, master Ayisyen percussionist and other talented young artists, Inez leads children on a journey to a land rich with history that has often been overlooked.



March 20

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

West Las Vegas Library at 951 West Lake Mead Boulevard

Ages 5-11

Free and open to the public. Space can be limited and tickets may be required. For more information, please call the library branch at (702) 507-3980

EAST VALLEY

Smash Bros Tournament

Happening at the East Las Vegas Library on March 14 from 4-6 p.m. Here's the description on the library's website: Bring your gaming skills to this ultimate Smash Bros Tournament and see if you have what it takes to claim the first place prize! Ages 12-17



March 14

4-6 p.m.

East Las Vegas Library on 2851 East Bonanza Road

Free

Ages 12-17

Tween Tuesday: Comic Book Club

Happening at the Clark County Library on March 15 from 4-5 p.m. Here's the description on the library's website: Looking to hang out with your friends and actually do something? Then look no further than Tween Tuesdays! Today we will be looking at comics and graphic novels. Don't forget to bring your favorite to share!



March 15

4-5 p.m.

Clark County Library at 1401 East Flamingo Road

Free

Women Take The Lead: Women's Equality As Reflected in the Arts

A film screening at Clark County Library on March 16 from 7 to 8 p.m. Here's the description on the Library's website: "Women Take the Lead: Women's Equality As Reflected in the Arts" is a film that discusses the health benefits of group synchronous movement. These benefits go far beyond the usual benefits of exercising. This film includes interviews and lively Salsa performances. Running time: 55 minutes. Free admission and open to the public. For more information, please call 702-507-3459.



March 16

7-8 p.m.

Clark County Library at 1401 East Flamingo Road

Free

The Women’s Adventure Film Tour 2021/2022

Happening at Clark County Library on March 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. Here's the description on the Library's website: The Women’s Adventure Film Tour is a celebration of the inspiring women around us who are doing extraordinary things in the name of adventure. This Australian short film festival started in 2017 and has grown to become a success throughout the world with screenings across Australia, New Zealand, the United States of America, Canada, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, India and more. Enjoy an afternoon of female-focused adventure films and bring your friends! The program is free and open to the public. For more information, please call 702.507.3459.



March 19

2-4 p.m.

Clark County Library at 1401 East Flamingo Road

Free

Ken Kline: Still Life

A native of Las Vegas, Ken Kline uses trompe l’oeil techniques to create realistic still lifes of personal and family objects. “My goal is to create subjects that will be interesting. Each viewer may find some more appealing than others. I construct each painting in oil on board using personal and family objects that are treasured memories,” he said. Kline's work is on view at Whitney Library through March 29.



Whitney Library at 5175 E. Tropicana Ave.

Free and open to the public.

NORTH LAS VEGAS

Vestiges by Bryan Ritchie

An art exhibition featuring the work of Bryan Ritchie inside the Artspace Gallery upstairs above the main entrance of the North Las Vegas Campus of the College of Southern Nevada. The show is free and open to the public.



Through March 19

Artist talk and reception on March 14 from 8 to 8 p.m.

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CSN campus on 3200 East Cheyenne Avenue

NORTHWEST LAS VEGAS, SUMMERLIN

Desert Companion: 2021 Focus on Nevada Photo Showcase

Photographs selected for the Annual Desert Companion Focus on Nevada Photo Contest. The photos, submitted by both amateur and professional photographers, represent the spirit of Nevada through images of the desert landscape and wildlife, signature Las Vegas architecture, and the people who live and work here. Desert Companion is a city magazine with award-winning lifestyle journalism and design that celebrates the pursuits, passions, and aspirations of Southern Nevadans. On exhibit at Centennial Hills Library through March 27.



Through March 27

Centennial Hills at 6711 North Buffalo Drive

Free and open to the public

SOUTH VALLEY, HENDERSON

Henderson Spring Forward Family Music Festival

A brand new family music festival is coming to The City of Henderson. According to the city, the Henderson Spring Forward Family Music Festival is a family-friendly event with festivities for children of all ages. The Amazing Max, a popular children’s magician and comedian featured on Nickelodeon, National Geographic’s “Brain Games” and “America’s Got Talent,” will host the free festival featuring the following award-winning children’s musical artists and entertainers including Inez Barlatier, Brady Rymer, The Lucky Band, The Secret Agency! and Jazzy Ash & Leaping Lizards. Learn more on CityOfHenderson.com



March 19

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Water Street Plaza at 240 South Water Street

Free

Henderson Farmers Markets

Shop for fresh produce and healthy, handmade products from a curated collection of local merchants. The City of Henderson is putting together a rotation of farmers markets at different locations, each with its own special experiences — from group fitness classes to family activities, and more. The market schedules are as follows:

