Bicyclist critically injured near Tropicana Avenue, Sandhill

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police there’s been a critical injury crash near Tropicana Avenue and Sandhill Road.

An adult male bicyclist was transported to Sunrise Trauma in critical condition.

Tropicana is shut down in both directions between Sandhill and Pearl Street.

The time of the crash was approximately 3:57 p.m. Drivers should seek alternate routes at this time or expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

