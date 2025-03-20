Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to rally in Las Vegas Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of the oldest, and one of the youngest, progressive figures in politics are expected in Southern Nevada on Thursday to answer a question Democrats have been asking since President Donald Trump was elected: where do we go from here?

WATCH | Senior Political Reporter Steve Sebelius previously reflected on the 2024 election and offered these 13 takeaways.

Here are your 13 takeaways from the 2024 election

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 83, an independent, and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 35, a Democrat, will be joined by Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford at the rally, dubbed the "Fighting Oligarchy" tour.

Doors open at noon for the rally at the Craig Ranch Regional Park amphitheater in North Las Vegas. It was originally scheduled for the East Las Vegas Community Center, but moved to the larger venue because of interest.

Sanders has been visiting states to give speeches since Trump's election, denouncing what he calls the oligarchy represented by Trump's election and the elevation of billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

The National Republican Congressional Committee denounced Horsord and the rally, claiming he was "bowing down" to Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez, whom it labeled socialists.

"We’ve seen this stunt before: billionaire-funded activists staging phony protests to manufacture outrage. Now, Steven Horsford is running the same pathetic play — pushing partisan theatrics instead of serving Nevadans," said campaign committee spokesman Christian Martinez in a statement.

According to event organizers, more than 50,000 people have said they will attend these town hall-style meetings this week alone. In addition to Las Vegas, stops are planned for Denver, Tempe and Tucson, Ariz. and Greeley, Colo. Previous stops took place in Wisconsin and Michigan.

The Las Vegas High School Mariachi band will perform at the Thursday rally as well.

Do you have questions about politics, elections or government? Email us using the Ask Steve link on our website.