Bent Inn pushes back opening date, now taking reservations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new hotel in Downtown Las Vegas is pushing back its opening date.

The Bent Inn was originally scheduled to open this month. However, a press release from Tuesday stated that has been changed to mid-October.

The 33-room boutique hotel and micropub is located at 207 North 11 Street, which is near North Maryland Parkway and Stewart Avenue. According to parent company Escape Resorts, this will be the first adults-only gay, locally-owned and operated boutique hotel and gastropub downtown.

"Everyone needs a place where they are free to be themselves and that's Bent Inn," said Greg Kafka, who is a hotelier and owns and operates Escape Resorts with his husband Mark Hunter. "Although 'straight-friendly', our goal is to set the travel standard for what we call the Bent Community (the not-so-straight, nerdy cool, khakis-by-day, leather-by-night, pink hair, crew cut, black nail polish, no nail polish, nose ring, hairy, smooth, fem, masc, butch, he, she, they, them, Jack and Coke, dirty martini, daiquiri). It's for those of us who make life interesting."

In June, Clark County Commissioners approved a Commercial Visual Improvement Participation Agreement with Escape Resorts. That meant the hotel received $25,000 to improve landscaping. The entire project is estimated to cost $2.2 million.

The new hotel will charge a resort fee of $22, which includes off-street parking, Wi-Fi with high-speed Internet, and access to the pool, spa, and garden.

The site was originally a small hotel in called the Moonlight Motel, which opened in 1965. It then transformed into an apartment complex before being "reimagined" and turned into the Bent Inn.