City council approves improvement grant for new downtown hotel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas city council members have awarded a grant to developers that are getting ready to open a new boutique hotel in Downtown Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, city council members approved a Commercial Visual Improvement Participation Agreement with Escape Resorts, which is currently constructing a 33-room boutique hotel and micropub at 207 North 11th Street. That's located near North Maryland Parkway and Stewart Avenue.

The total cost of the project is $2.2 million and the city has agreed to give the company $25,000 to improve landscaping through that agreement.

Developers said this is their first project in Las Vegas and they originally started construction in 2020. However, they have faced "many delays that are COVID-related." However, they added the project is set to open in September.