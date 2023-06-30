Watch Now
First LGBTQ+ hotel in Vegas 'Bent Inn' opening soon

'Bent Inn' is almost ready to open its door. It's the first LGBTQ+ hotel in Vegas, catered to those in the community and allies.
Posted at 10:50 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 02:04:29-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the heart of downtown Las Vegas surrounded by lavish graffiti murals, neon lights, larger than life signs and Las Vegas history, “Bent Inn" is trying to make a dent in the downtown skyline.

Roughly six blocks away from the Fremont Street Experience— located at Ogden and 11th streets—this soon-to-be boutique hotel is a cross between mid-century architecture and new age industrial vibes.

Standing in what will be the hotel's gastropub, co-owner Mark Hunter says his hotel is one that Vegas hasn’t been home to yet.

He says Las Vegas has many gay friendly hotels but none that cater to the LGBTQ+ community strictly.

Bent Inn is a hotel curated with the LGBTQ+ community in mind— creating a safe space for members and allies to enjoy the Vegas experience.

But getting here has been a feat, Hunter says they purchased the property in January of 2020 and had faced many delays including the pandemic, supply and supplier issues.

After 18 months later they are almost ready to open! The hotel is slated to open later this year in September.

